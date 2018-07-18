Floods reported across northeast due to low pressure front

Nakhon Panom – Floods have hit seven provinces of the northeastern region of Thailand due to the influence of a low pressure front sweeping over the country from the South China Sea.

In Nakhon Panom, water is being pumped into the Mekong River and tree branches are being cut so that they do not impact power lines. Locals have been urged to follow reports closely so that they are prepared for any emergency situations.

Royal Irrigation Department (RID) Director-General, Thongplew Kongchan, has ordered all of his department’s offices in the northeast to step up drainage into the Mekong. He has also set urgent plans to slow waters from the Chi River entering into Roi Et province and to increase drainage into the Mul River using pumps. The work is in response to more rains expected in Roi Et, Nakhon Panom, Mahasarakam, Kalasin and Yasothon.

Most flooding so far has been in low lying areas and is expected to subside in two to three days if rains let up.