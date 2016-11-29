Fine Arts Department unveils design of Royal funeral pyre

The blueprint of the Royal funeral pyre for the King Bhumibol Adulyadej was unveiled on Monday by the Fine Arts Department.

Fine Arts director-general Ananda Chuchoti said on Monday that the design of the funeral pyre was based on the design of traditional pyres constructed since the beginning of the Rattanakosin era and followed the concept about the divine status of the Thai kings.

The Royal pyre also illustrates the Mount Sumaeru, an imagery sacred mountain where the divine spirits of Kings will return to.

The Royal funeral pyre will be 50.49 metres high with seven-tier roof and a spire from the ground at Sanam Luang.

Besides the funeral pyre, there is a pavilion which can accommodate up to 2,800 VIPs, including members of the Royal Family, attending the funeral ceremony. The ceremonial ground can accommodate another 7,400 participants.

The funeral pyre was designed by Mr Satawan Homsai, architectural director at Fine Arts Department, Mr Korkiat Thongpud, an engineer and architect Mr Thirachart Veerayuththanont.

Construction of the Royal coffin which was made of Chan sandal wood has been completed. Royal carriages to be used in the ceremony are under maintenance.

A religious ceremony will be held on December 19 and a foundation stone will be sunk into the ground in the middle of Sanam Luang prior to the commencement of the construction of the funeral pyre and other buildings scheduled in January with all the construction works to be completed next September.