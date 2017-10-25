Final goodbye to a most revered monarch

Dusk light fades behind the warmly lit royal crematorium and funeral complex for HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for 70 years before his death on Oct. 13, 2016, is being honored in an elaborate royal funeral and cremation ceremony from Oct. 25 to 29. In this week’s edition, filled with emotion, we say a final goodbye to our most beloved monarch, our hearts filled with sorrow for his departure, but also filled with solemn joy, for deep down inside we know he has taken a place among the greats in heaven. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)
