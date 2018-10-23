‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Willa aims for Mexico’s west

Mexico City (AP) — Hurricane Willa has grown rapidly into an “extremely dangerous” near-Category 5 storm in the eastern Pacific, on a path to smash into Mexico’s western coast between Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta by Wednesday.

The governments of Sinaloa and Nayarit states ordered coastal region schools to close on Monday and began preparing emergency shelters ahead of the onslaught.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Willa could “produce life-threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall over portions of southwestern and west-central Mexico beginning on Tuesday.” It predicted that Willa could become a Category 5 hurricane later Monday, generating life-threatening surf and rip tide conditions.

A hurricane warning was posted for Mexico’s western coast between San Blas and Mazatlan, including the Islas Marias, a nature reserve and federal prison directly in the forecast track of the storm.

Tropical storm warnings ranged from Playa Perula north to San Blas and from Mazatlan north to Bahia Tempehuaya. The center said Willa is expected make landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

By early Monday, Willa had maximum sustained winds of 255 kph — the same windspeed Hurricane Michael had at landfall in Florida — and was centered about 325 kilometers south-southwest of the Islas Marias and 250 kilometers south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes. It was moving north at 11 kph.

Hurricane force winds extended 45 kilometers from the storm’s core and tropical storm force winds were up to 150 kilometers out.

The hurricane center said 15 to 30 centimeters of rain should fall — and some places could see up to 45 centimeters — on parts of western Jalisco, western Nayarit and southern Sinaloa states. It warned of the danger of flash flooding and landslides in mountainous areas.

Farther to the south, Tropical Storm Vicente weakened but was still expected to produce heavy rainfall and flooding over parts of southern and southwestern Mexico.

By early Monday, its core was about 310 kilometers southeast of Acapulco with top sustained winds of 75 kph. The hurricane center said it could produce 7.5 to 15 centimeters of rain in parts of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco states.