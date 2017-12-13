EU Council to resume ties with Thailand

Bangkok – EU foreign ministers have agreed to step up political engagement with Thailand, including on human rights, fundamental freedoms and the road to democracy.

On December 11, the European Council issued a statement regarding its assessment of Thailand, in which it decided to resume diplomatic ties at all levels with the Kingdom. The resumption of ties is intended to facilitate meaningful dialogue on issues of mutual importance.

The Council has invited the European Commission to explore possibilities for resuming trade talks with Thailand, once a democratically elected civilian government under the new Constitution is in place. The talks would pursue the signing of a Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) and the full resumption of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with Thailand.

The Council also urged that the remaining organic laws pertaining to the Thai general election be adopted as soon as possible and that the constitutional timetable for holding the election be respected.