Elephant football match held in Ayutthaya to welcome FIFA World Cup 2018

Ayutthaya – A group of students played football against a team of nine domesticated elephants at Ayutthaya Witayalai School this week to mark the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2018 being staged in Russia.

Flags of countries that are the favorites at the World Cup were painted on the elephants. The competition brought smiles to the faces of many visitors.

The manager of Ayutthaya Elephant Camp, Ithiphan Kaolamai, said these elephants had been trained to play football ahead of the friendly match against the humans.

It’s hoped the football match will help raise public awareness of the problem of gambling on sporting events.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 begins on Thursday.