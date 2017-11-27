DPM Wissanu: Resurrection of Thaksin cases not violation of human rights

Bangkok – Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam has asserted that the resurrection of cases against ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is not in violation of human rights.

Speaking to members of the media, the deputy prime minister for legal affairs said the Office of the Attorney General’s decision to request the Supreme Court to revive two high-profile cases against the former premier, is neither in violation of human rights nor the criminal justice system.

He added that the move is in compliance with Article 28 of the Criminal Procedures for Political Office Holders Act, one of the 10 organic laws drafted by the Constitution Drafting Commission.

Article 28 allows court procedures to be carried out in absentia or without the presence of the defendant.

The two cases against Thaksin involve the Krungthai Bank loan scandal and the conversion of satellite and mobile phone concession fees into excise tax.