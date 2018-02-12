Dept. of National Parks denies plan to fire officers involved in poaching case

Bangkok – The Department of National Parks has denied rumors that a plan has been initiated to fire an officer and a park ranger following the arrest of a millionaire business man over the poaching of a black panther.

National Parks Director-General Thanya Netithammakun confirmed there is no plan to fire the director of the Wildlife Conservation Office, Kanchana Nittaya, and the chief of the western section of the Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi province, Vichien Chinnawong.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Gen. Surasak Kanchanarat has already instructed related agencies to check on national parks across the country, where there may be unreported problems, and to coordinate with the Interior Ministry to get a list of owners of licensed hunting guns.

Meanwhile, First Region Army chief, Lt. Gen. Kookiat Srinakha has ordered a special patrol team to work with the chief of the western section of the Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary to protect the forest and keep poachers out.