Death toll from Ayutthaya boat tragedy rises to 16

Search teams recovered one more body late Monday in the Chao Phraya river, raising the total death toll so far from the boat accident in Ayutthaya to 16.

The latest victim was identified as an 8-year-old boy Nawapat Krajangsaeng.

13 people are still missing.

Meanwhile families and relatives of the 15 people who were already confirmed drowned in the incident buried the bodies on their loved ones at a mosque on Monday.

The two-floor vessel, which was overloaded with passengers, was having difficulty traveling on the river as the current was said to be strong. It eventually crashed into a concrete pillar and capsized. Those killed were mostly children and elderly people who did not have life vests on. According to the Marine Department, the boat operator will be charged for overloading the vessel, reckless driving and operating with an expired license.

The chief of the Provincial Office of Insurance Commission of Ayutthaya, Issaree Kateklum, said the boat was insured with Thai Pattana Insurance Public Company Limited with a maximum insurance coverage of 800,000 baht.

According to Ms. Issaree, the boat was forbidden from carrying more than 50 people. The insurance company is expected to cover costs related to injuries and deaths that occurred during the accident.