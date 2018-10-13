Culture Min opens art exhibition in honor of late King

Bangkok – The Ministry of Culture has inaugurated an art exhibition to commemorate the anniversary of the passing of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam on Friday presided over the official launch of the art exhibition entitled “Thai Masterpieces of the Ninth Reign”, which has been curated by the Culture Ministry to honor His Majesty the late King Rama IX on the second anniversary of his demise, October 13. Also attending the opening ceremony were Culture Minister Weera Rojpotchanarat and other ministry executives as well as national artists, renowned singers and actors, and members of the public.

As its highlight, the exhibition showcases numerous outstanding works of art created throughout the reign of the late monarch. Visitors will also have the opportunity to enjoy ten highly-acclaimed Thai films, which will be screened for ten days free of charge, along with Thai music and a seminar on the evolution of Thai television soap operas from the past to the 4.0 era.

In his opening address, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu noted that His Majesty the late King was a gifted artist in many fields, including music, painting, photography, literature and handicrafts, and was offered the title “Supreme Artist” by the National Culture Commission on February 24, 1986.

In this regard, the Department of Cultural Promotion, Ministry of Culture, has set up the “Thai Masterpieces of the Ninth Reign” exhibition in the hope of raising awareness of the royal artistic talents and the value of Thai arts among Thai citizens and foreigners alike and encouraging them to join in preservation efforts.

The art exhibition is taking place from October 12 – 31 at the Hall of Fame on the M floor of Siam Paragon Shopping Center.