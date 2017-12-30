Crowds of people head home for New Year

Bangkok – Holidaymakers have been arriving in big numbers at Mo Chit Bus Terminal and Hua Lamphong Train Station in Bangkok to begin their trips home for the New Year holidays.

Bangkok Bus Terminal, commonly known as Mo Chit 2, was crowded with people on Thursday and Friday, many of them trying to buy tickets and waiting for their buses to arrive. Many had to sit on the floor as there were not enough chairs to accommodate everyone at the bus terminal.

Managing Director of the Transport Co Ltd., Jirasak Yaowatchakul disclosed that more than 300,000 people have used the company’s bus services to return to their hometowns since Monday. He assured travelers that no one would be left behind.

Nearly 170,000 passengers used the bus services on Thursday alone. Due to a large number of passengers, Transport Co. Ltd, which operates at Mo Chit 2, has increased the number of bus trips to 8,700 from the previous 6,200 trips per day.

Meanwhile, Hua Lamphong Train Station has also been crowded with people leaving Bangkok. Most of them said traveling by train helps them avoid the capital’s notorious traffic jams.

The State Railway of Thailand will offer 14 additional train services to Udon Thani and Ubon Ratcha Thani provinces on December 30 and 10 more from these provinces to Bangkok on January 2 and 3. For more information, call 1690.

The number of people traveling by plane at Don Mueang International Airport has also increased 5% compared to a year before during this period. Around 111,630 passengers visited the airport each day this past week. The number of passengers is expected to rise to 113,000 on December 31. Passengers are urged to arrive at the airport 3-4 hours before boarding times due to the large number of people traveling at present.