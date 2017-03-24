CPDC kids learn sailing from U.S. champ

By Urasin Khantaraphan and Jetsada Homklin
0
38

Fifty disadvantaged Pattaya children learned about the marine environment while getting a sailing lesson from a world-famous expert during an excursion organized by the U.S. ambassador to Thailand.

The highlight of the day was a sailboat voyage and sailing lessons from American Gary Jobson.
The highlight of the day was a sailboat voyage and sailing lessons from American Gary Jobson.
Radchada Chomjinda (left), Intercountry Adoption Representative and Executive of HHN Foundation and Child Protection and Development Center, took children to welcome the US Ambassador to Thailand, Glyn T. Davies and his wife Jackie.
Radchada Chomjinda (left), Intercountry Adoption Representative and Executive of HHN Foundation and Child Protection and Development Center, took children to welcome the US Ambassador to Thailand, Glyn T. Davies and his wife Jackie.
Time for a fun-filled group photo on the beach.
Time for a fun-filled group photo on the beach.

H.E. Glyn T. Davies led the March 17 field trip for youths from the Child Protection and Development Center to the Royal Varuna Yacht Club and Yinyom Beach. There the kids cleaned the shoreline and learned about the waterfront environment from 10 university student members of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative club.

The highlight of the day, however, was a sailboat voyage and sailing lessons from American Gary Jobson, a champion sailor who has authored 19 books and works as a TV commentator for the sport.

Gary Jobson took the Ambassador out for a brief cruise.
Gary Jobson took the Ambassador out for a brief cruise.
The Ambassador took part in the beach cleanup with the kids.
The Ambassador took part in the beach cleanup with the kids.
Students participated in land based lessons before heading out to sea.
Students participated in land based lessons before heading out to sea.
Children from the HHN Foundation and CPDC performed brilliantly.
Children from the HHN Foundation and CPDC performed brilliantly.

Under the guidance of Jobson, 66, the kids learned to control the boat themselves, leading to smiles and excited giggles all around.

Davies said the trip was organized by the U.S. embassy to honor the memory of HM the late King, who practiced sailing at the yacht club decades ago.

Jobson said he was thrilled to give the orphans and former street children the opportunity to experience sailing and guiding a big boat themselves.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR