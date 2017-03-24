CPDC kids learn sailing from U.S. champ

Fifty disadvantaged Pattaya children learned about the marine environment while getting a sailing lesson from a world-famous expert during an excursion organized by the U.S. ambassador to Thailand.

H.E. Glyn T. Davies led the March 17 field trip for youths from the Child Protection and Development Center to the Royal Varuna Yacht Club and Yinyom Beach. There the kids cleaned the shoreline and learned about the waterfront environment from 10 university student members of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative club.

The highlight of the day, however, was a sailboat voyage and sailing lessons from American Gary Jobson, a champion sailor who has authored 19 books and works as a TV commentator for the sport.

Under the guidance of Jobson, 66, the kids learned to control the boat themselves, leading to smiles and excited giggles all around.

Davies said the trip was organized by the U.S. embassy to honor the memory of HM the late King, who practiced sailing at the yacht club decades ago.

Jobson said he was thrilled to give the orphans and former street children the opportunity to experience sailing and guiding a big boat themselves.