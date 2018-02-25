Cobra 2018 concludes in Chanthaburi

Chanthaburi – The annual joint military exercise between Thailand and the United States known as Cobra Gold has concluded in Chanthaburi province.

Thailand’s Chief of Defense Forces, Gen Tarnchaiyan Srisuwan and U.S. Pacific Command chief, Harry Binkley Harris co-presided over the closing ceremony of Cobra Gold 2018 at a navy training ground in Ban Chan Khrem of Khao Khitchakut district.

Both commanders observed a combined arms live-fire exercise called CALFEX, an exhibition of armaments and defense equipment, and watched a wrap up video of Cobra Gold 2018.

CALFEX saw the participation of 1,200 soldiers from Thailand, the United States, and South Korea.

Apart from these three nations, this year’s participants included Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and representatives of 22 other nations either observing or participating in a limited manner.

Now in its 37th year, Cobra Gold is aimed at improving coordination between U.S. forces and key allies in the region. It involves evacuation drills, disaster-relief missions and traditional military drills such as amphibious landings.