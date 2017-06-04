Civil servant training program in Chonburi

CHONBURI – Deputy Minister of Education, ML Panadda Diskul has presided over a training program for civil servants of the Interior Ministry in Chonburi province.

The training program is being held at the Interior College in Bang Lamung district. At the opening speech, ML Panadda recommended that new civil servants adopt HM the late King’s teachings, especially those about self-sufficiency, social responsibility and integrity, in their careers and lives.

The Deputy Minister of Education then presided over an academic forum jointly held by 21 demonstration schools at Burapha University. The event also featured an exhibition of educational innovation and academic paper presentations.

Meanwhile, Gen Sutat Karnjananonkul, Advisor to the Deputy Education Minister has chaired a workshop on the border area education development plan for 2017-2021 in Nakhon Phanom province. The five-year plan is aimed at supporting the 12th National Economic and Social Development Plan and the 20-year national strategy.