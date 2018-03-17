Chulalongkorn University holds seminar on rabies outbreak

Bangkok – Chulalongkorn University has held a seminar on the recent outbreak of rabies in the nation, discussing the responsibilities of animal owners and ways to stem the spread of the disease.

Director of the Bangkok Bureau of Disease Control and Veterinary Services, Veterinary Doctor Benjawan Sichanasai remarked at the seminar that she does not agree with an online call to “Set Zero” or to terminate the lives of all stray dogs and cats in Bangkok as the issue has more to do with responsible pet ownership and proper neutering of animals.

Former veterinary special expert of the Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute of the Thai Red Cross Society, Veterinary Doctor Weera Thepsumethanont voiced a similar view, saying that China also wiped out its stray dog population without being able to completely eradicate rabies. He suggested pet owners pay closer attention to the behavior of their pets and that they should seek medical counsel if their animal is having trouble swallowing water, has a dry bark, has black splotches on its tongue or is biting unusual objects.

Chualongkorn veterinary science instructor, Doctor Sunnipha Surtat indicated that the resurgence of rabies could be attributed to a fall in the vaccination of pets. She explained that between 2014 to 2018, vaccinations fell steadily from 20 million doses a year to 5 million. Furthermore, in 2016, up to 3.5 million doses were deemed sub-standard. The numbers run contrary to the nation’s dog population, which boomed to 10 million during the period. She stated that production capacity can no longer make up for the shortfall and the state will have to be stricter in ensuring vaccinations are effective.