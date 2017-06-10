Chonburi holds Money festival to promote domestic investments

CHONBURI – The Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization and the Bank of Ayudhya have joined hands in organizing the 6th Kringsri Money Festival to encourage domestic investment.

The opening event was presided over by the deputy governor of Chonburi and an executive member of the Bank of Ayudhya.

The festival provides financial services and makes special offers to potential investors as well as offering online services for the locals.

The organizers said investments contribute to national development, adding that aside from the government’s policy implementation, the private sector’s economic push is also important to the improvement of the economy and the well-being of Thais.

The 6th Krungsri Money Festival is being held from now until Sunday at Central Plaza, Chonburi.