Capsized Phoenix successfully brought to port

Phuket – The Phoenix, which capsized in Phuket waters earlier this year, claiming the lives of over 40 Chinese tourists, has successfully been brought back to port and is now awaiting inspection by the relevant authorities.

The Phoenix was retrieved by a salvage crew over the weekend in an operation that took six hours despite initial estimates of two hours due to unexpected rain. Nevertheless, it was successfully towed to Rassada port in Phuket.

The vessel has been cordoned off by authorities and is now under close surveillance and security as it awaits inspection. It is regarded as a key piece of evidence against those involved in the vessel’s capsizing.

Nautical engineers have been employed to assess when the boat can be removed from the water for inspection. It is to be moved to the Rattanachai Boat Yard with extreme care so as not to impair its importance as key evidence.

Deputy Commander of the National Police Pol Gen Roongroj Saengkram indicated that every step of the boat’s retrieval has been carefully documented and filmed for submission to the court if needed. He stated that anyone found to be at fault in the boat’s sinking will face justice whether a member of the private or public sectors. One such suspect has reportedly fled to China and authorities are coordinating an arrest of the individual.