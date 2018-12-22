Buses suited to the elderly and disabled launched in Bangkok

Bangkok – The Prime Minister has chaired an unveiling ceremony for 50 new NGV buses specially designed to accommodate the elderly and disabled.

The 50 were commissioned at an event chaired by the PM at Bangkok City Hall 2 in Din Daeng. They are to better facilitate public travel in the capital.

All the buses have been specially designed to accommodate elderly and disabled passengers and include digital signage for easy reading, 5 CCTVs for the monitoring of all passengers, retractable ramps for wheelchairs and two wheelchair spaces equipped with buttons for passengers to signal when they wish to disembark.

The buses are GPS tracking enabled, so that they may be monitored by smart phone users and will in the future offer Internet access. Their E-ticket systems allow welfare card holders to easily board and pay.

The Prime Minister described the buses as a New Year’s gift to the people and in line with the government’s wish to ensure travel equality.

The 35 seat buses have already begun running along the A1, A2, A3 and A4 routes between Don Muang, Mo Chit 2, Victory Monument, Suan Lumphini and Sanam Luang.