Buddha’s relics installed at Sanam Luang for Buddhism Promotion Week

Bangkok – The government has installed the country’s Buddha relics at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground, where members of the public are invited to pay their respects, as part of Buddhism Promotion Week.

The ceremony to transfer the relics from national museums nationwide to Sanam Luang was presided over by Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs Dr. Wissanu Krea-ngam and Culture Minister Weera Rotepotjanarat. The eleven parades undertaken, were collectively called “Phra Boromathat Putthasilp Pandin Phrasongtham”, and showcased Thailand’s prosperity under Buddhism, while honoring His Majesty the King who upholds the religious code and the 10 Royal Virtues.

The Buddha’s relics being featured at the event are from the five historic eras of Thailand which are Tawaravadee, Lanna, Sukhothai, Ayutthaya and Rattanakosin.

Aside from paying their respects to the Buddha’s relics, members of the public are also invited to visit an exhibition on the sacred objects from July 23 – 28 from 8a.m. to 8p.m. at the site.

Buddhists nationwide are holding events to mark Buddhism Promotion Week ranging from alms giving, and merit making to Buddhist Lent candle making.

Meanwhile, sixteen Provincial Administrative Organizations along the border are holding a number of activities celebrating Buddhism Promotion Week together with their counterparts in neighboring ASEAN countries.

On July 28, the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, a candle vigil and a royal anthem “Sadudee Jomraja” singing event will be held at Sanam Luang, marking the auspicious occasion.

All are welcome to pay their respects to the relics from now until July 28. Bringing your own offerings from home is recommended.