Bangkok residents told to prepare for more rain as flood threat persists

Bangkok – The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has warned of more heavy rain in Bangkok with the Chao Phraya River overflowing in several areas.

A community of Nonthaburi province along the Chao Phraya River has reported various impacts from its rising waters with members of the Tha It Mosque community erecting a sand bag barrier to fend off flood waters.

Fellow villagers in a nearby neighborhood have indicated they have been contending with an inundation for over a week now and despite assistance from state authorities have continued to experience difficulties in their day to day life.

Meanwhile, Royal Irrigation Department Office 11 has installed water pumps to help alleviate the situation affecting over 600 household in Mahasarakam with local authorities telling more villages to move their property to higher ground due to the rising Chi River.

RID Office 6 Water Watch and Monitoring System Center, has reported that Ubol Ratana Dam has increased its discharge to 50 million cubic meters per second and is to further increase the rate to 54 million, where it will be maintained for the time being.

In Ang Thong, mobile development soldiers have assisted in setting up a sand bag barrier 30 meters back from an existing flood wall in Posa subdistrict, to aid local residents.

RID Deputy Director-General Thongplew Kongchan meantime, has revealed that a recent meeting to assess the water situation saw Meteorological Department academics stating a monsoon system will be passing over the lower central region, causing heavy rain in Bangkok that could match the intensity seen last weekend, when severe flooding resulted across the capital after a 6 hour storm.

Areas affected during the sudden deluge have been told to be on alert once again but authorities noted that the city’s waterways and systems have been drained in anticipation of further heavy rain.