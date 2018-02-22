Bangkok Governor promises truth to be uncovered in unauthorized market matter

Bangkok, 22 February 2018 – Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has setup a fact finding committee to look into claims Prawet district officials neglected complaints over land usage for markets in the area. The governor of Bangkok has ordered a full investigation into an incident resulting from the markets and temporary closure of the spaces until probes are concluded.

Bangkok Governor, Pol Gen Assawin Kwanmuang, led a contingent of Prawet district officials and police to Soi Srinakarin 55 to inspect the area in front of the home of Boonsri Saengyoktrakarn, where a truck was attacked by a member of Boonsri’s household due to frustration over frequent obstructive parking. It was later discovered that Boonsri has made multiple complaints over the five markets that were established surrounding her home and how they encouraged buyers to park in front of her driveway. While not meeting the owner of the house during the visit, the governor said he had spoken to her on the phone and promised to step up work to uncover the truth of the matter.

Initial checks have found that Suan Luang, Ple and Ying Nara markets were erected in violation of their land usage authorization while Roong Wanich and Rom Luang did not have any permission. The latter two have been ordered to cease operation until February 28, but the first three have been allowed to continue in the interests of the vendors.

NACC Chairman, Pol Gen Watcharapol Prasarnrajakij, disclosed that a committee is being established to look into claims that Prawet area officials failed to act on complaints lodged against the markets and he assured that it would pursue the matter through to Bangkok’s highest office if necessary.