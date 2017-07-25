Bangkok flood tunnel project forces canalside communities to relocate

BANGKOK – Two canalside communities in Ladphrao of Bangkok district have agreed to relocate to make way for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s flood relief project.

Deputy Governor of Bangkok Chakkapan Piew-ngam and representatives of related agencies have surveyed the construction of the capital’s flood relief tunnel, which is 20% complete.

More than 200 homes overhanging the canal at Khlong Latphrao 45 are preparing to relocate to properties in the same neighborhood leased by the Treasury Department. Wang Thonglang District Office has been assigned to arrange additional storage for their belongings.

Meanwhile, residents in Ladphrao 80 have voiced their concern about the construction of a u-turn under Pracha Uthit Bridge will affect the construction of new homes in the area. The BMA Department of Public Works will review blueprints for the new homes, which will be completed by next week.