Ayutthaya celebrates planting season at late Kings’ field

AYUTTHAYA – Farmers in Ayutthaya province have marked the beginning of the planting season at a rice field where HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej used to visit and plant paddies.

At Tung Makham Yong in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district, farmers have performed a rite to worship Goddess of Rice and to show their gratitude to HM the late King who helped Thai agriculturists throughout his lifetime.

King Rama IX in 1996 allowed local farmers to grow paddies in his seven-rai rice field to give them moral support. Growing rice in the royal field at the start of the planting season has become an annual ceremony held by Ayutthaya’s Agriculture Office since then. In 2011, the beloved monarch visited Tung Makham Yong again to encourage flood-hit farmers.

Rice growing in Tung Makham Yong began in April and has now started yielding outputs. Harvest will commence in one month’s time. Ayutthaya’s Agriculture Office has also organized an exhibition to educate farmers and visitors on the rice culture.