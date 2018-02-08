Authorities promise justice in wildlife sanctuary case

Kanchanaburi – Authorities have confirmed they will seek justice after charging the CEO of Italian Thai Development Co Ltd and three others of illegal animal hunting in Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary, despite all the suspects being released on bail by the court.

Officials at Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary recently found animal carcasses and signs of poaching in the tent of Premchai Kannasut, CEO of Italian Thai Development Co Ltd, and three others in his party. The search was conducted after their tent was located in a restricted area. Inside were pheasants and body parts of indigenous deer. Further inspection of the party’s belongings turned up a rifle and telescope, a shotgun and assorted ammunition as well as the slaughtered remains of a black panther. All were taken for detainment at Thong Pha Phum District Police Station in Kanchanaburi and a total of nine charges were lodged against the four, all denied by the suspects.

Head of the Phaya Sua Task Force, Chaiwat Limlikitaksorn, confirmed he would seek legal action against the party even in light of their high profile. All have been released on 150,000 baht bail but will have to report back to provide forensic evidence.