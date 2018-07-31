Authorities monitoring water level of Mekong River

Nakhon Phanom – Officials are closely monitoring the rising water level of the Mekong River after rain continued to hammer down on much of the nation in the past couple of days, flooding residential areas and farmland in several provinces.

On Monday the water level of the Mekong in Nakhon Phanom was only 1 meter and 65 centimeters away from hitting the critical level. Recurring rain and runoff from the river’s tributaries are contributing to the rising water level. The province has already declared the districts of Ban Phaeng, Tha Uthen, Phon Sawan, That Phanom, Renu Nakhon, Pla Pak, Ban Phaeng and Muang Nakhon Phanom flood disaster zones.

In Nong Khai province, the water level of the Mekong was only 2.94 meters from the top of the embankment. All shipping operators in the area have halted operations due to safety concerns.

Similarly in Mukdahan province, officials have installed red flags to warn maritime commuters and residents of the high level of the river, which is above the 12 meter mark, considered the critical level. Several districts are affected by the event. Residents are urged to closely monitor the situation.

In Ubon Ratchathani, overflow from the Mekong has flooded at least 20 households and some agricultural areas in Khemmarat district and put more than 100 homes at risk of inundation. Residents are moving their belongings to higher ground where possible.