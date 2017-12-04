Authorities make more arrests of violators of copyrights

Bangkok – Thai authorities have arrested more violators of copyrights and confiscated a variety of pirated products in a recent raid.

The Customs Department took the lead in the operation to search a warehouse suspected of involvement, in Bang Bua Thong District of Nonthaburi Province.

The operation was joined by officers of the Nonthaburi Police and the military following an earlier investigation, which identified the suspect location as the place where pirated products and items that violate copyrights were stored.

In the search, officers found around 15 types of pirated products, which range from brandname clothes, handbags and shoes, to cigarettes and Viagra pills.

While the authorities are yet to summon the person who allegedly rents the space, they have confiscated all items and made a detailed record to support the subsequent investigation.