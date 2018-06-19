Authorities crackdown on touts in Bangkok

Bangkok – The Tourist Police Bureau have continued to crack down on illegal behavior by public transportation vehicles in Bangkok to help reduce traffic congestion and protect the country’s tourism reputation.

Officials have been stationed in front of the Grand Palace to inspect the ID cards of tour guides and check whether they are adhering to their itineraries. Surveys of tuk tuks or auto rickshaws and taxis in front of Na Phra Lan Road and Tha Chang Pier have resulted in fewer instances of idle parking. Authorities have been enforcing the Land Traffic Act to issue fines of up to 1,000 baht for illegal parking. On the day of the survey, police revealed that around 20 auto rickshaws and taxis had been fined.

Tourist Police and relevant agencies had earlier implemented stringent measures to prevent auto rickshaws and taxis from taking advantage of tourists. Authorities registered over 500 auto rickshaws and taxi drivers and advised them against involvement in illegal practices such as price gouging, offering to take tourists to pre-arranged shops, claiming that the Grand Palace is closed, or forcing tourists to purchase goods.

Those who wish to report illegal behavior by auto rickshaws and taxis or provide suggestions can contact their local police station or call the hotline, 1155.