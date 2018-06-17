Asian leaders to implement 5-year development master plan

Bangkok – The leaders of countries participating in the Ayeyawady – Chao Phraya – Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit vowed to implement a five-year master plan for regional development on Saturday. The five member countries taking part are Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand, which also constitute the CLMVT cluster.

The plan is the first of its kind to highlight infrastructure connectivity among the five member nations, as well as joint development of financial regulations and human resources.

The summit is also expected to endorse the Bangkok Declaration which reflects the political intentions of ACMECS countries, while facilitating development cooperation in the region and the unification of the ASEAN bloc.

World leaders, including Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, have applauded the ACMECS leaders for showing their solidarity in working together.