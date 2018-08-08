Armed Forces mobilize to handle flood situation in Phetchaburi

Bangkok – The Royal Thai Armed Forces are ready to mobilize troops and equipment to help people in flood-prone areas of Phetchaburi province.

The Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanit, said on Tuesday that the Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, has instructed the armed forces to provide support to related agencies handling water management issues in the province and assist the people affected by the overflow of the Kaeng Krachan Dam.

The armed forces have dispatched military and medical personnel along with equipment, such as trucks, flat-bottomed boats, and sandbags, to Phetchaburi. They will provide necessary assistance and build flood barriers along the Phetchaburi River.

Lt. Gen. Kongcheep said the Royal Thai Navy has brought 20 water-propelling boats and a team of personnel to the province, the Royal Thai Air Force has deployed troops as well as trucks and flat-bottomed boats.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces’ Disaster Mitigation Center has been set up to monitor the water situation and prepare for additional support.