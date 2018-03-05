Anti-drug agency auctions off confiscated items

Bangkok – High-end vehicles were among 395 items on offer in the latest auction held by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

Vehicles, jewelry, and other valuable items seized during drug busts were auctioned off on Saturday at the ONCB headquarters in the Din Daeng district of Bangkok. Among the confiscated items were a 21-million-baht Lamborghini, a 2-million-baht Mercedes C-Class Bluetec Hybrid, big bikes, brand name handbags, apartments, and Buddhist amulets.

According to ONCB secretary-general Sirinya Sittichai, the Lamborghini was confiscated in March last year during a drug bust that saw 180,000 pills of methamphetamine seized.

Sirinya was hopeful the auction would generate no less than 350 million baht. All proceeds will go the country’s drug prevention fund.