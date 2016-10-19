‘Add Carabao’ pens a new song for HM the King

Famous pop rock idol Add Carabao or Yuenyong Opakul of the Carabao rock band has penned a new song as a tribute to the late King Bhumibol.

A message was posted in the Facebook which quickly went viral in the social media, saying that Add had written a new song, entitled Por Bhumibol (Father Bhumibol), and recorded the song in a studio.

Five years ago, Add released a song, entitled Phu Pid Thong Lang Phra, to commemorate HM the King’s 65th year of reign and 84th birthday anniversary.

It was reported that the King then expressed his appreciation with the Add’s talent for including his name in the song.

Click on the youtube link to hear the new song: https://youtu.be/_DQco8SacbE