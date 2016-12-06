Over 52,000 mourners paying respect to late King on Dec 4 – the highest number in one day

A total of 52,109 mourners paid tribute to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej inside the Grand Palace on Sunday December 4 – the highest number of mourners in a single day since members of the public were allowed to pay respect in front of the Royal urn.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health warned mourners to take care of their physical health, saying that the quick change of weather from cool in the morning to hot in the afternoon can easily spoil some food and, hence, it is necessary that the food are properly cooked.

Food that should be avoided include Thai dressed salad, rice spaghetti and ษclair, the ministry added.

The peace-keeping directorate headed by Maj-Gen Promsawat Pannachit has assigned the City Hall to survey and adjust the landscape of a plot of land at Sanam Luang to accommodate mobile toilets to meet the need of mourners.

The number of toilet has been increased to 50 units – 30 for female and 20 for male.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Mass Transit Authority has decided to increase the number of shuttle buses to cater to mourners free of charge from 10 to 12 units starting on Monday.

On top of that, eight additional buses which can cater to the need of disabled people wishing to pay tribute to the late King will be put into service as of December 22 for the disabled.