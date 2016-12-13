5,200 tribal villagers nationwide travel to pay homage to late King

BANGKOK – The Department of Health Service Support along with public and private agencies have taken care of 5,200 members over 40 hill tribes nationwide who had traveled to Bangkok to pay homage to the late King Rama IX.

Health Service Support Department Director General Dr. Wisit Tangnaphakorn led a team of Health Service Support Department’s high-ranking officials and officers to provide medical services and conveniences to 5,200 tribal villagers in their tribal costumes from over 40 hill tribes on highland, along borders and in remote areas nationwide who came to pay homage to His Late Majesty to express their gratitude for His Late Majesty’s benevolence for all hill tribes.

The ethnic groups from all over the country had traveled to the Royal Turf Club before moving to Saranrom Park, where the tribal chiefs performed fire rituals and played a reed mouth organ to worship His late Majesty King Bhumibol for 20 minutes. They later walked to Sanam Luang to wait in line to pay their respects to the His late Majesty.