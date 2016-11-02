Over 4.6 million mourners signed in condolence books for the beloved King

The Ministry of Interior released the latest figures of people signing condolence messages in tribute to the passing of the beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej to over 4.6 million since October 14 till October 30.

It said a total of 116,505 people signed condolence messages on October 30 alone.

From October 14-30, over 4.6 million people have signed condolence messages, it said.

It also said that from October 14-30, more than seven million people have taken part in chanting prayers in religious activities across the country for the beloved King, and over 2.4 million people taken part in merit-making activities.