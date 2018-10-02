30 Thai nationals safely evacuated from Indonesian earthquake, tsunami

Jakarta – A group of 30 Thai nationals have been safely evacuated from the earthquake and tsunami zone in Palu, Indonesia.

Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Busadee Santipitaks said Thai Ambassador to Indonesia Songpol Sukchan had led a team of officials to rescue the 26 Thai students, a Thai businessman, and three Thai workers stranded in Palu following the devastating earthquake and tsunami last week.

The evacuees were transported from Makassar airport aboard the Indonesian Air Force’s C-130 aircraft. Two of the evacuees requested to stay in Palu with their Indonesian friends.

The Thai ambassador said all the evacuees were relieved at being quickly evacuated.

The Thai Embassy in Jakarta will provide transportation and accommodation for the evacuees, who may choose whether or not they prefer to stay in Makassar, Jakarta, or travel back to Thailand.