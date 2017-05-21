17,000 people brave downpours to visit Grand Palace on Friday

Large crowds made their way to the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday to pay their respects to the late King, despite torrential rain.

17,410 people journeyed to the Grand Palace, aka Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, to pay homage to King Rama IX whose body is lying in state. Volunteers and palace officials were stationed at different locations to facilitate foot traffic.

Officials have asked visiting mourners to don polite clothes and follow instructions at all times when inside the Grand Palace. Donations made on Friday totaled 1.19 million baht.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Thanasak Patimaprakorn disclosed that HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is set to inspect the construction of the royal crematorium at Sanam Luang, and offer moral support to the workers, noting that the construction will be finished by September as scheduled.