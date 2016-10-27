11 foreign nationals record song as tribute to HM the King

BANGKOK – A Filipino news website published an online article about a group of people from eight different countries who gathered to record a song as a tribute to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Inquirer Global Nation showed a video clip of people of various nationalities paying tribute to the His Majesty via a song called ‘An everlasting light’.

According to the website, a famous Filipino singer ‘Risma Amoy’ and Christophe Descamps, a Thai-French singer, are among those singing the song in the video. The clip also shows images of His Majesty on various occasions.