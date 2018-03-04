More than 100 markets in Bangkok deemed illegal

Bangkok – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has checked the legality of fresh markets in Bangkok and found that more than 100 of them are illegal.

A report presented to Bangkok Governor, Police General Asawin Kwanmuang concluded that 137 out of 364 markets with legal documents don’t meet health criteria set by the BMA’s Department of Health.

The report went on to say that at least 100 markets in the capital city are operating without a permit.

The governor said warnings had already been issued to owners of markets operating illegally and those failing to meet health requirements, confirming that assistance measures will be made available to those affected, especially the vendors.