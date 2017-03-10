The Robin Hood Tavern has only been open for two months on Pattaya Second Road, but has already made a good name for itself in Pattaya.

The first floor of the Avenue Shopping Center has been the site of sports bars before (Shenanigans, Acorn), so approaching Robin Hood it was almost a case of déjà vu. Big screen TV’s everywhere with international sporting events, for example.

Getting to the Robin Hood Tavern is very easy via steps from Second Road, but if you don’t want to climb the steps, there is an elevator or an escalator to easily take you to the first floor.

Seating is around the horseshoe bar, or free-standing tables, comfy alcoves and al fresco outside for the smokers. In fact there is room for 300 people.

Robin Hood certainly is a pub, with all the usual beers, plus American Craft beers (4 to 8 percent), with some on tap. There is also a tournament standard pool table and dart board.

As the tavern opens at 7 a.m., the first up in the menu are breakfasts. These range between B. 99-295. After that there are starters with most around B. 155, including House Black Pudding Bubble & Squeak, smoked streaky bacon / poached egg / Hollandaise sauce, fresh and smoked salmon fishcakes, roasted garlic mushrooms on toast and Caesar salad with crisp cos lettuce / garlic croutons / bacon pieces / poached egg / parmesan cheese shavings / house Caesar dressing.

Mains are around B. 300 and include 3 hour slow braised ham hock with English mustard mash / orange marmalade glazed roast carrots / rich red wine gravy / giant Yorkshire Pudding, Maid Marion’s fresh salmon and dory fillet fish pie, rustic vegetables / fresh herbs / topped with smoked cheddar mash potato / fresh chips or salad, tender slow cooked rich beef casserole, cottage pie, long slow cooked minced beef mixed with peas and onions in a rich gravy topped with mash potato / grilled cheddar cheese, gammon steak served with fresh chips / pineapple and 2 fried eggs, the UK standard fish and chips, bangers and mash with 2 pan-fried English sausages served with mashed potato and onion gravy. Another very British item is English style chicken curry served with steamed rice / garlic naan / poppadoms and yoghurt dip.

Grills use imported Australian steaks and all are served with a choice of two sides and one sauce. A 200 gm fillet steak is B. 645, while the 250 gm rib eye is B. 775. Lamb chops (4) are B. 575.

A sports bar must have burgers and you have a choice at B. 395.

Carvery on Sundays is another popular time for dining out and the all you can eat buffet is B. 395 and no extra charge for lamb.

There is also a special kids menu with all the items at B. 95. The kid-size items include Margarita pizza, sausage and mash, fish fingers, chips and beans, chicken tenders, cheeseburger and chips and on the Sundays, there is even a kids’ roast still at only B. 95.

I decided on the Thursday English Special of Lancashire Hot Pot and Madame had the English Curry. We were very happy with the dish and portion sizes.

The Tavern itself, with the multiple TV screens and one huge one, fulfills the concept of a ‘sports’ bar, and the standard of our meals makes us understand just why Robin Hood Tavern has made a good name for itself in a very short time. Do try.

Robin Hood was first noted in 1261 by the way, and as children we grew up with Robin’s Merry Men: Little John, Friar Tuck, Will Scarlet, Alan-a-Dale, Much the Miller’s Son, and the saucy Maid Marion, all being pursued by the Sherriff of Nottingham. We were certainly not robbed by Robin, we felt perfectly safe and must say that as far as the Maids Marion were concerned, they were delightful!

Robin Hood Tavern, First Floor The Avenue, Pattaya Second Road (almost opposite the new Avani Pattaya Resort and Spa), open 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., Free parking in Avenue car park, but remember to get your ticket stamped.