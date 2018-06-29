Pattaya’s favorite pub?

The “pub” is an integral part of the English speaking society. “Just nipping down the pub for a quick one.” or “Meet you in the pub.” A good pub is a necessity

So what makes a great pub? Is it the décor? Plenty of wood everywhere. A long bar where you can stand and chat to the barkeep? A smoke-free area as well as a smokers al fresco. Big screen TV’s for the customers to follow their favorite football, rugby, boxing, motor sport, tiddlywinks or whatever. But there is another very important ingredient – the Landlord.

Jameson’s Irish Pub (to give it its full title), has a very professional Landlord in Kim Fletcher. A pro, who was actually born in a pub, raised in a pub and knows everyone who walks in to his pub and which drink they have. For very regulars, that drink will be on the table before he sits down.

The pub has an al fresco area outside which is the smoker’s domain, while inside there is an area with two pool tables. There is also a general area with large tables and chairs which leads off to another dining area with a huge TV screen, great for sitting and eating away from the crowd. The Long Bar area has its own regulars and is very much UK Pub style. From the general area you can also go into the ‘library’ with giant Chesterfield chairs to relax in and eat and drink from the hefty menu. And of course there is a flat screen TV as well.

The menu is a solid affair with around 70 dishes with photographs, so important in cosmopolitan Pattaya. Main dishes are generally around B. 295-395 including the Jameson’s hamburger which has 250 gm of lean beef in a sesame seed bun, chips (get the Jameson’s chips rather than the straw variety) and side salad, plus at no extra charge, Cheddar cheese, fried onions, rashers of back bacon and a fried egg!

Another dish we have tried on many occasions are the Fajitas, coming in vegetarian, chicken or beef (B. 275-375). Sunday Roasts? Of course (B. 340-400) with cauliflower cheese, garden peas, broccoli, carrots, mashed and roast potatoes, pork sausage wrapped in bacon, sage and onion stuffing, Yorkshire pudding and gravy. Go there hungry!

Another very British dish is the Jameson’s Parmo. Battered lean chicken or pork steak covered with a Red Leicester cheese sauce with sauté potatoes and garden peas and all for B. 350.

A favorite is the Jameson’s KFC which has Kim’s Fried Chicken crumbed and deep fried with chips and coleslaw.

The Kids menu has seven choices, all at B. 135 including a soft drink and a scoop of ice cream. Hamburger and chips rates high as does sausage and chips and chicken nuggets and chips likewise. There are also weekly rotating specials, so you have many choices.

Thai dishes? Of course, and there are 37 choices with most under 200 baht.

Drinks? Pages of them (it is a pub after all) local bottled beers B. 105 and draught B 80. Wines generally around B. 150 per glass, plus pages of all kinds of tipples and cocktails I’ve never heard of!

Jameson’s Pub, under Landlord Kim, really is one of the top watering holes in Pattaya. Good food, generous portions, and convivial atmosphere and not over the top pricewise either.

Jameson’s is actually slightly off the ‘beaten track’, but even for newbies is very easy to find. Coming from Second Road (Sai 2), turn right into Soi 4 (on your right at the Bangkok Bank) and follow the road up and round to the right and it is there, next to Nova Park on your left. Another way to get there is to come from North Pattaya Road, turning into the soi at the traffic lights leading to Big C. Follow that soi all the way down to the T-junction at the end and turn left and Nova Park and Jameson’s are there on your left.

Jameson’s Irish Pub, 80/164 Moo 9, Soi Sukrudee (Soi AR), Central Pattaya. Secure parking. Open seven days 9 a.m. until 1 a.m. Telephone 038 361 873, email [email protected] .com, and www.jamesons-pattaya.com.