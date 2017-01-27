Nisha Pub and Restaurant

Dining, parties and meetings all rolled into one

Nisha’s eponymous Pub and Restaurant is new in Pattaya, opening only 10 weeks ago and is trying very hard to provide the customers with what they want in the way of international, Thai and Indian cuisines, a central pool, music and a live band at night. And it can cater for up to 500 people. Nisha’s is very large.

The restaurant’s dining area is around the strategically located spotless swimming pool, with the two kitchens off to one side (one Thai and the other Bangladeshi/Indian with its own tandoor). At the far poolside is an area with a dais for live bands and DJ station. On the ground floor is also a separate enclosed area for banquets or even business meetings.

So where is this new restaurant? It is actually very easy to find, even though it is tucked away off Third Road (Sai Sam). Heading towards North Pattaya, you turn down off Sai Sam at the Pattaya Golf Driving range and the Pattaya Sports Club and keep going down the soi for another 50 meters and Nisha’s is on your right, brightly lit so you won’t miss it.

The first impression you get at Nisha’s Pub and Restaurant, is just how big it is. The next impression is how clean and tidy it is, and just how helpful are the smartly outfitted service personnel. The third impression after sampling, is just how delicately cooked are the items.

The menu is comprehensive in the coverage of Thai dishes, with the vast majority under B. 150, including items such as tom kha gai and deep fried marinated pork, both at B. 149. Even the usual big ticket items such as steamed fish were only B. 420.

The international items and Indian items are again very extensive, and not expensive. The international side covers pizzas (B. 120-160) and other pasta items (B. 160-200). Fish and chips, the international staple, only costs B. 290.

However, it was the Indian cuisine we had come to review and the menu listed an interesting Special Nisha Family Nan at B. 150 (and more on that later).

Like most Indian restaurants the fare is split into veg or non-veg, along with a myriad of choices for the diner. Most of the non-veg items are between B. 240-260, chicken tikka at B. 240 and murg dalcha kebab at B. 250 as examples.

On the evening we went for the review, the Paulaner beer representative was also there, teaching the service staff the professional pour to provide the amount of foam the customer wants.

We dined mainly on Indian cuisine and the chef showed he was able to make the degree of spiciness to the customer’s wish. The chicken tikka was particularly good and was voted the dish of the evening by the team.

By the way, if you are looking for the Lassi, it is in the breakfasts selection and is B. 40.

We also had an Indian national with us who gave the food an unreserved accolade. “Amongst the best Indian food available in Pattaya,” which says quite a bit as there are many Indian restaurants these days. The Family Nan (B. 150), as mentioned before, is enormous, and was certainly enough for our “family”.

It is definitely worthwhile popping in one evening and probably best in a group. You won’t be disappointed with the food, and the prices are exceptionally reasonable, and the big screen TV makes sports viewing very easy and stay for the live music.

Nisha Pub and Restaurant, Third Road, 4/22 soi Chalermprakiat 3, past the Pattaya Golf Driving range and the Pattaya Sports Club, hours 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (swimming pool closes at 6 p.m. and kitchen at 2 a.m.), secure street side parking outside.

For reservations, corporate and group enquiries contact by email: [email protected] or call at 097 187 9454.