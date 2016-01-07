deVine sees out the old year in a winning style

The deVine Wine Club in the Royal Cliff has had much to be proud of over the past 10 years and the latest event was to celebrate the Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence 2015.

The Wine Spectator group in New York is one of the major organizations to adjudicate on wines and restaurants, and the Royal Cliff is the only venue in the world to receive top awards for nine consecutive years.

Dr. Iain Corness, Maria Gequillana and Executive Chef Walter Thenisch are seen enjoying the finer things in life.

Not only top awards, but in 2015 the Royal Cliff topped the world with five of their restaurants receiving the honors. These were the Royal Grill Room & Wine Cellar – Excellence and Heritage; Rossini – The Godfather’s Favorite; Caprice – A Taste of Riviera; Chrysanthemum – Dynasty Chinese Cuisine and Larn Thong – Authentic Thai Traditions.

Panga Vathanakul (2nd right) MD Royal Cliff Hotels Group greets Akkarapong Yuwaphan (left) Marketing Officer and Bantawat Kerkpittaya (right) Branch Manager of Wine Dee Dee Pattaya Co., Ltd.

The Wine Spectator awards are given out to restaurants that offer at least 350 interesting selections of fine wine appealing to a wide range of wine lovers, topped with matching quality restaurant cuisine.

deVine wine club members and guests enjoyed a huge selection of wines and elaborate presentation of food in the elegant Head of State Ballroom.

The deVine club members were treated to multiple wines for tasting, sponsored by the Wine Dee Dee company and included:

French Champagne

Montaudon Réserve Première Brut NV – France

Italian sparkling wine

Villa Cornaro Prosecco Frizzante Stelvin DOC – Italy

Italian White wine

Sensi Collezione Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie IGT – Italy

French red wine

Château Tour des Graves Haut-Médoc – France

Chilean White wine and Red wine

Hugo Casanova Reserva Chardonnay – Chile

Hugo Casanova Reserva Merlot – Chile

South African White wine and Red wine

Openers Chenin Blanc – South Africa

Openers Shiraz – South Africa

South African White wine

Africa Five Sauvignon Blanc – South Africa

Australian Red wine

Sydney Harbour Cabernet Sauvignon – Australia

From such a large selection, the wine club members were all able to find a bottle that interested them. For me, the Villa Cornaro Prosecco Frizzante Stelvin DOC was the one to tickle my palate.

Max Tura, Resident Manager of Royal Cliff Grand Hotel, Martin Rapley and Antonello Passa GM Royal Cliff Hotels Group.

Not only did the deVine wine club have the wines for their members, but a most elaborate presentation of food was offered as well, with fresh French oysters top of the table from my point of view.

Executive Chef Walter Thenisch once again put on an amazing repast with premium items such as salmon tartar and cheeses. A chance to sample gourmet foods as well as some of the wines which can be drunk at the Royal Cliff’s award-winning restaurants.

The wine connoisseurs in Pattaya are certainly blessed.

Wine and cheese go together like, well, wine and cheese.