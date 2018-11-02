IGForexChat 3: What does the next year hold for emerging market currencies?

• IG presents ‘IG Forex Chat 3’ – a live discussion focused on what the next 12 months hold for emerging market currencies

• Presenter Sara Walker will be joined by trader Paul Bratby for the chat

• Watch live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at 6.30pm (UK time) on Thursday 1 November

• Viewers can submit questions for the Q&A using #IGForexChat on social media

Emerging market (EMs) currencies have been particularly volatile in 2018 due to the rise of the dollar, which has increased the cost of dollar-denominated debt and contributed to crises in Argentina, Turkey and Venezuela. These effects could soon spread to other EM currencies such as those used by Chile, Poland and Hungary, which all have a large amount of US debt. Meanwhile the future looks uncertain for the Chinese renminbi and Russian ruble, which are at risk from the effects of Trump’s ‘trade war’ and international sanctions respectively.

With so much potential for volatility, forex trading provider IG is taking a look at what the next 12 months could hold for currency pairs including USD/CNH, EUR/RUB and USD/TRY. The firm’s presenter Sara Walker will be speaking with professional trader Paul Bratby to discuss a broad range of related topics, including:

– The EM currencies to watch over the next 12 months

– How the dollar’s valuation will affect EM currencies

– The effects of changing commodity prices

– How the value of the US dollar, Chinese renminbi and Russian ruble will change

There will be a live Q&A during the session, so viewers can put forward any topics they’d like Paul to discuss, or any questions they want answered. They can post questions to the #IGForexChat Community page, or by using #IGForexChat on Twitter or Facebook.

To watch the live video stream, tune in at 6.30pm (UK time) on Thursday 1 November via IG’s trading platform, or the company’s YouTube, Facebook or Twitter pages. For more information, please contact Irene Castaneda ([email protected]).

About IG: IG empowers informed, decisive, adventurous people to access opportunities in over 15,000 financial markets. With a strong focus on innovation and technology, the company puts client needs at the heart of everything it does.

IG’s vision is to be a global leader in retail trading and investments. Established in 1974 as the world’s first financial spread betting firm, it continued leading the way by launching the world’s first online and iPhone trading services.

IG is now an award-winning, multi-platform trading company, the world’s No.1 provider of CFDs* and a global leader in forex. It provides leveraged services with negative balance protection, and offers an execution-only share dealing service in the UK, Australia, Germany, France, Ireland, Austria and the Netherlands. IG has recently launched a range of affordable, fully managed investment portfolios, to provide a comprehensive offering to investors and active traders.

It is a member of the FTSE 250, with offices across Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East – plus the US, where it offers on-exchange limited risk derivatives via the Nadex brand.

Risk warning: Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

* Based on revenue excluding FX (published financial statements, February 2018).