Hookers Fishing Lake – the anglers’ paradise

Have you ever dreamt of fishing for some of the world’s most extreme fish? Chasing river monsters in a tropical paradise?

Now with the opening of Hookers Fishing Lake your dreams can become a reality.

Jon Yarrow, the creator of this remarkable venture spoke to Pattaya Mail saying, “Hookers is located just a few kilometres from Pattaya on 11 rai (4 acres) of land. We have created a large lake covering about 8 rai (3 acres) in which we released thousands of fish of all sizes including very large Siamese Carp, Mekhong Catfish, Arapaima and Wallago. Other species are the Chaopraya, Salween, Asian & Amazon Redtail Catfish and exotics such as African Arowana and Black Shark Minnow. Many of our fish exceed current IGFA records.”

Jon went on to say that “our fishery has been designed with the utmost attention to detail to give the angler an authentic and memorable angling experience. Traditional and environmentally friendly bamboo clubhouse, restaurant, shower and comfort facilities complement the modern 11 purpose-built swims. All swims have free WiFi, electricity, charging points and fans.”

He went on to say that, “the layout guarantees a minimum distance of at least 20m between anglers with a handful of double swims to allow families and friends to fish together if they choose.”

On Sunday September 30, Jon held a soft opening ceremony to introduce Hookers to the press and local anglers. Guests witnessed the arrival and release of a 2.5 metre 150 kgs South American Arapaima into the lake, marking the official opening of the newest “most exciting” fishing adventure on the Eastern Seaboard.

Jon proudly said, “In several of many firsts, we are the first fishery in Thailand to offer high quality two-man euro-style bivvies and euro-style carp chairs ensuring total comfort. Other high-quality tackle such as Nash bite alarms and Shimano Baitrunner 12000 reels give you the optimum chance of landing your dream monster fish. We also have a full range of custom designed and made fish care products putting us amongst the best for fish safety in Thailand.”

Hookers Fishing Lake is open daily except Fridays from 08.00 – 18.00 hours. For more information on pricing, all-inclusive and tailor-made packages, family sightseeing options and accommodation choices contact them directly at 097 168 3070 or visit www.hookerspattaya.com. (Advertorial)