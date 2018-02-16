Commodity prices rise ahead of Chinese New Year

Prices of meat and vegetables have increased by 10-50 baht ahead of Chinese New Year 2018 which will be celebrated on Friday, February 16th.

According to the latest report, products that are used as offerings such as food, drinks, and incense are being sold at higher prices than usual. Cabbages, bitter melon, carrots, radishes, and Chinese kale are 10-30 baht more expensive, while coriander and celery are being sold at a retail price of 150 baht per kilogram, 50 baht more expensive.

Chicken and pork are now priced at 150 and 140 baht per kilogram. Silver perch is as much as 200 baht per kilogram.

As for fruit, oranges are 60-80 baht per kilogram depending on size. Apples are 30 baht a piece, longan is 90 baht per kilogram, and seedless grapes are at 200 baht per kilogram.

Prices could be adjusted upwards again before the Spring Festival which falls on February 16th.

Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, is an important Chinese festival celebrated at the turn of the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar.