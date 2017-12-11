Tourists point out tide of garbage

Tourists are getting vocal about the constant wave of garbage washing ashore on Pattaya Beach.

Reporters met up with a group of visitors on the southern end of the beach Nov. 30. They pointed to the rubbish floating on the surface near the old pier site and expressed their displeasure.

So Pattaya is a world-class beach resort? Not if it can’t clean up the beaches properly.

Apart from that, the rubbish overflow is another issue to look into as well as sewage management. Or will the city council let things go on as it is and prompt more public criticism?