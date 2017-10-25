Will self-drive cars (autonomous cars) change us?

Dr. Iain Corness
It certainly will. We are witnessing an enormous change happening already and electric power is just one of the changes. Autonomous vehicles is another. Whilst only three percent of the market at present, autonomous vehicles are destined to rise very quickly, especially as parliaments start insisting all new registrations in about 10 years’ time must be electric, phasing out the internal combustion engine.

