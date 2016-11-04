What’s the old nail worth?

With the British Pound doing a swan dive, this has meant that UK oldies are relatively cheaper than ever. Here are a few auction results this month:

1924 Bentley 3 / 4.5 Liter Tourer – £297,440 1959 Jaguar XK150SE 3.4 Liter DHC – £257,400 1954 Aston Martin DB2/4 Saloon – £196,768 1930 Aston Martin International 1.5 Liter Short Chassis Tourer – £125,840 1935 Lagonda M45A Le Mans-Style Tourer – £118,976 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom I All-Weather Tourer – £114,400 1934 Alvis Speed 20SC Vanden Plas-Style Tourer – £74,360 1964 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 Liter Coupe – £80,800 1966 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 Liter Roadster – £68,640 1974 Jensen Interceptor 111 £68,640

At the time of going to press the exchange rate was 1 pound STG to 42.5 THB, so get your calculators out. (Who remembers when the Pound went to 75 THB?)