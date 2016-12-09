What’s next? A Ferrari Pick-up?

Enter the Ferrari Lusso T which is expected to attract well-heeled customers currently considering luxury SUVs like the Bentley Bentayga and the forthcoming Levante from Ferrari’s sister brand Maserati.

The Lusso T takes the same physical form inside and out as the V12, all-wheel-drive GTC4 Lusso, but using instead Ferrari’s latest 3.9 liter twin turbocharged V8 that is also used in the California T and 488 GTB.

Power from the front-mounted V8 is more than adequate for the class at 449 kW at 7500 rpm and 760 Nm of torque between 3000 and 5250 rpm, sending it all through a seven-speed dual-clutch transaxle to the rear wheels.

The over half a million dollar Lusso T covers zero to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, which is just 0.1 sec slower than the V12 Lusso. It will run out to 320 km/h if you can find that elusive empty piece of road, though the track at Maranello would be safer.

Inside, all the features of the V12 version – including carbon fiber shift paddles, a drive mode dial, or Manettino, steering wheel-mounted indicators and a digital dash – are also in the Lusso T.

Other expensive items include all-wheel steering, adaptive dampers, carbon ceramic brakes, electronic limited slip differential and bespoke 20 inch rims. It is also 50 kg lighter than the GTC4 Lusso with its AWD.

In the infotainment region there is a 10.2 inch touchscreen, four USB ports on the central transmission tunnel, rear view camera and a remote boot release (which just about every car in the world has these days – even my fifteen year old Daihatsu Mira.)

For insurance classification, it is regarded as a four-seater, and even though the rear seat ingress is squeezy, it will seat a pair of adults. It will also take 450 liters of their luggage.

In many ways the Lusso T looks to be a better buy than the GTC4 Lusso, but you still need some very deep pockets if you want to race the Black Roller!