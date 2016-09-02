What did we learn from Spa?

Well, we learned that the FIA are collectively a bunch of idiots making ridiculous decisions on imbecilic poorly thought out regulations. In case you think I am being a little harsh, consider this – on a 22 car grid, the FIA meted out “punishment” to Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) of a 55 grid spot demotion. There was also something similar to Fernando Alonso.

If the crime was so heinous, surely 22 spots this race, 22 next race and 11 the race after that? But no, 55 spots for Spa backwards on a 22 spot grid. That’s about somewhere in Germany. Ridiculous!

The crime? Changing engines/engine parts, so Mercedes changed three, so they have two up their sleeve for the rest of the year. A stupid rule which does nothing to enhance the ‘racing’, which is what the spectators come to see. They couldn’t give a rat’s bottom about the replacing engines rules.

The race looked as if it would produce some good racing, with the new poster boy Max Verstappen on the front row, but the first corner was to provide his undoing. Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) had made a good start (for once) but behind him the field clotted. The two Ferrari’s (Vettel and Raikkonen) were side by side when Verstappen dived down the inside with all four wheels on the outside of the white line. The inevitable happened and all three cars were damaged and had to return to the pits.

After the melee Hulkenberg (FIndia) found himself in the leading bunch with Ricciardo (Red Bull) who then then slipped by and into second place.

But the demolition derby continued, with Wehrlein (Manor) giving Jenson Button (McLaren) a rectal examination resulting in two more non-finishers.

However, the big one was still to come, with Magnussen totally destroying his Renault on lap 7 going into the fence backwards, which was totally destroyed as well. With extensive repairs required to the fence, the race was red-flagged at that point, and that was lap 9.

At the restart, Hamilton had quietly managed to get up to 5th behind Alonso (McLaren), both having come from rear grid starts; however, the action was again around Verstappen with some dodgy maneuvers on the straight to keep Raikkonen behind him. (For “dodgy” read blatant blocking.) Then when Raikkonen could get alongside, Verstappen was leaving no racing room, prompting Raikkonen to complain to his pits, “Come on, this is ridiculous, his only interest is pushing me off the circuit completely.” Later, he added: “It’s ****ing ridiculous. I’m all up for fair battles and close racing but when I have to back off on the straight when I’m making my move, that’s not correct. I had to brake from full speed. I haven’t had that with any other driver.”

And what was the boy wonder’s response? “If they spoil my race, I’ll spoil theirs.” This is why I have said all along that he is too young for F1. He has the skill, the talent, but lacks maturity. He will cause a big accident if he carries on in that vein.

Much close racing towards the end as the tyres went “off”, but not enough time to dive into the pits for a new set.

It was a Grand Prix with lots of action, on a circuit that allows for action, as opposed to Bernie’s street circuits.

Results:

1 N Rosberg Mercedes

2 D Ricciardo Red Bull

3 L Hamilton Mercedes

4 N Hulkenberg Force India

5 S Perez Force India

6 S Vettel Ferrari

7 F Alonso McLaren

8 V Bottas Williams

9 K Raikkonen

10 F Massa Williams

The next GP is this weekend at Monza.